BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen Sells 29,940 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 29,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $89,520.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,770.02. The trade was a 41.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BlackBerry stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.53.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.56 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $3.75 price objective on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,185,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,865,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,844,000 after purchasing an additional 364,569 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $53,267,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,669,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,039,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,755,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,218,000 after buying an additional 1,558,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

