BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,779 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at about $98,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

NYSE BDJ opened at $7.65 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0619 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

