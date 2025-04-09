Bloom Energy (BE) vs. Its Rivals Financial Review

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Bloom Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloom Energy and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.47 billion -$302.12 million -89.60 Bloom Energy Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.18

Bloom Energy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -10.29% -20.32% -3.94% Bloom Energy Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Bloom Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.42, indicating that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bloom Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 2 10 9 1 2.41 Bloom Energy Competitors 94 600 842 35 2.52

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus price target of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 35.54%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 22.68%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Bloom Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

