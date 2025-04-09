Bloom Energy (BE) vs. Its Rivals Head-To-Head Analysis

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bloom Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -10.29% -20.32% -3.94% Bloom Energy Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bloom Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 1 10 9 1 2.48 Bloom Energy Competitors 93 600 842 35 2.52

Volatility & Risk

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.08, suggesting a potential upside of 47.72%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 35.58%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bloom Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloom Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.47 billion -$302.12 million -84.90 Bloom Energy Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.11

Bloom Energy has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Bloom Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

