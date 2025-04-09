Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,479 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 192.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citizens Jmp raised Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

OBDC opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

