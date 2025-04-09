Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $75.28 and last traded at $74.59. Approximately 137,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 748,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.22.

BPMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.95.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.76.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $1,660,584.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,691,933.88. This represents a 9.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,700. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,587. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 6.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 11,972.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

