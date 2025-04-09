BMO FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Sunday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $8.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.18. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Cibc World Mkts cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.40.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $87.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $76.98 and a one year high of $106.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.19.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.1094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 57.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,494,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,491,000 after buying an additional 576,744 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,615,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,709,215,000 after purchasing an additional 486,984 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,833,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,712 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,636,000 after buying an additional 1,630,962 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,633,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

