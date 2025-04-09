Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $56.44 and last traded at $57.39, with a volume of 84114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.42.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.08.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 546.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,920.00%.

In related news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $891,535.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares in the company, valued at $523,657.42. This trade represents a 63.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna D. Garesche sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.87, for a total transaction of $145,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 949,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,612,000 after buying an additional 222,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,994,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 149,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 99,248 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 170,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 306,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,812,000 after buying an additional 10,429 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

