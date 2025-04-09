Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) COO Sells $38,641.32 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $38,641.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,288,730.45. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Olivia Nottebohm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 25th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 2,105 shares of BOX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $64,749.80.

On Monday, February 10th, Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $209,239.18.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,079 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $193,980.89.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,134. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.96.

BOX declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BOX by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,386,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,973,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $24,234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 420.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 857,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 692,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BOX by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,633,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 304,755 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

