BP (NYSE:BP) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.80, with a volume of 8133884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Cowen downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research set a $50.00 price objective on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). BP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,375.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in BP during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BP by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of BP by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 58.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

