Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 3726753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $634.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.32.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.37%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -52.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $98,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 752.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after buying an additional 218,444 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.