Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by APG Asset Management US Inc.

APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 42.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 17,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 313,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $107.78 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -56.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

