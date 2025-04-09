Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Trading 3.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $160.43 and last traded at $152.02. Approximately 19,955,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 30,643,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.58 and a 200-day moving average of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

