Brokerages Set Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Target Price at $22.80

Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXEO. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,339,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 576,059 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,307,000. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 858,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 379,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXEO opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.52.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Lexeo Therapeutics Company Profile

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

