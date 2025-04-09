Brokerages Set NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Target Price at $59.25

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWE. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

In other news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $38,132.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,660.72. This represents a 5.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NWE opened at $54.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.33. NorthWestern Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $59.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

