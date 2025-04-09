Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,070,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,856 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.61% of Brookfield worth $578,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $973,591,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 809.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,675,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,159,000 after buying an additional 3,271,403 shares during the period. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $154,140,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,960,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,795,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BN shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Brookfield in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. CIBC upped their price target on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.15. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $38.18 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

