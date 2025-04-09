Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 61,742 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 297% from the previous session’s volume of 15,564 shares.The stock last traded at $46.58 and had previously closed at $44.70.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.82 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions (NYSE:BNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Wealth Solutions had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.14%.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Wealth Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brookfield Wealth Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 172,600.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Wealth Solutions by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Company Profile

Brookfield Wealth Solutions is focused on securing the financial futures of individuals and institutions through a range of retirement services, wealth protection products and tailored capital solutions. Through our operating subsidiaries, we offer a broad range of insurance products and services, including annuities, personal and commercial property and casualty insurance and life insurance.The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

