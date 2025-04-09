Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Acquired by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334,815 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned 1.33% of Bunge Global worth $144,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,349,000 after purchasing an additional 713,561 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,465,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after buying an additional 699,889 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Bunge Global by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge Global alerts:

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG opened at $69.45 on Wednesday. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BG

Bunge Global Profile

(Free Report)

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.