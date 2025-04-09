C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.47.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHRW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 5,016 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $499,593.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,765.60. This trade represents a 12.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

