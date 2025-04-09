Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.48 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 1241171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Cactus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on WHD

Cactus Stock Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $272.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cactus by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.