Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $18.43. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 9,338 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Apriem Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cadeler A/S by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cadeler A/S by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

