Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday. The stock had previously closed at $17.70, but opened at $18.43. Cadeler A/S shares last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 9,338 shares.
Cadeler A/S Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.84 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cadeler A/S Company Profile
Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.
