Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.46 Per Share

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 3.46 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $13.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.32%. This is a 132.4% increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49.
Cal-Maine Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 401.0% per year over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 181.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.1%.
Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.11.
Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods
In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.
