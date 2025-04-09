Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Plans Dividend Increase – $3.46 Per Share

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 3.46 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $13.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.32%. This is a 132.4% increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49.

Cal-Maine Foods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 401.0% per year over the last three years. Cal-Maine Foods has a payout ratio of 181.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to earn $4.69 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.1%.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. Cal-Maine Foods has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $116.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.11.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

