California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of PENN Entertainment worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PENN opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised PENN Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

