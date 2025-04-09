California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of UniFirst worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in UniFirst by 1,105.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in UniFirst by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.88. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $149.58 and a 1-year high of $243.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.63.

UniFirst Dividend Announcement

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.41%.

UniFirst declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UniFirst from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on UniFirst from $218.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UniFirst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

Insider Activity at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $274,024.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,682.25. This trade represents a 16.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

