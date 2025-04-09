California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4 Million Stock Position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of Axcelis Technologies worth $4,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. FMR LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 51.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 89,453 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,708,000 after acquiring an additional 28,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $158.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACLS shares. William Blair lowered Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

