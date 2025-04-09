California Public Employees Retirement System Has $5.30 Million Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of TriNet Group worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TriNet Group by 22.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TriNet Group

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $41,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,695.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 7,784 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $697,212.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,849.33. This represents a 26.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $833,436 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Stock Down 1.5 %

TNET stock opened at $72.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.66. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.27.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 200.82% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from TriNet Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

