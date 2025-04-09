California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.18% of LCI Industries worth $4,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in LCI Industries by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,402,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of LCI Industries by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,913,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in LCI Industries by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Baird R W downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a 52-week low of $73.49 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.14%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

