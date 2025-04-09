California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,842 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,842 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Daqo New Energy worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Down 14.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DQ opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.37. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $30.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($2.02). The business had revenue of $195.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. Daqo New Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 9.16%. Analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DQ

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.