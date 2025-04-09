California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,703 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,703 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Visteon worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter worth about $7,730,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Visteon by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Visteon by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 281,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after purchasing an additional 79,294 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.45. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

Further Reading

