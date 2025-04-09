California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,951 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,314 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Canadian Solar worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSIQ. USCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 37.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,029 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,193 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSIQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

Canadian Solar Stock Down 11.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $447.23 million, a PE ratio of -56.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.26). Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Solar Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

