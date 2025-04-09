California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,372 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $5,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director Michael J. Schall acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,240. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE NSA opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

