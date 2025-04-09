Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Camtek Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of CAMT opened at $52.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.57. Camtek has a one year low of $47.41 and a one year high of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Camtek by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Camtek by 3,300.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,154,000 after buying an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 77.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 963,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,852,000 after acquiring an additional 81,709 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

