Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CM shares. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $67.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $570,477,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,386,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,613,000 after buying an additional 4,321,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,043,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,566,000 after buying an additional 2,185,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,835,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,520 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

