Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.08 and last traded at $94.01, with a volume of 6339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.02.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.34. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6159 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after buying an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,986,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101,228 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,133 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,443,000 after purchasing an additional 309,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 9,159,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $926,573,000 after purchasing an additional 422,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.