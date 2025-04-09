Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price target reduced by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CNI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.43. 123,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,165. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $132.27. The company has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12,692.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 69,429 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2,044.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.