Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$49.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$52.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNQ. Tudor Pickering cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.71.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$2.33 on Wednesday, hitting C$38.18. 5,677,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,074,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$45.04. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$34.92 and a twelve month high of C$56.49.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.95, for a total transaction of C$139,761.00. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.75, for a total transaction of C$447,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,395. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

