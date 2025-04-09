Cannabis Stocks To Consider – April 9th

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises, Femto Technologies, Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, and Gibraltar Industries are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis products, which can range from medical to recreational uses. These equities have garnered investor interest due to the expanding legalization and acceptance of cannabis worldwide, though they often experience high volatility influenced by regulatory changes and market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN)

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.81. 6,463,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,020. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.84.

Femto Technologies (FMTO)

Shares of FMTO traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 256,559,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,445. The company has a market cap of $146,935.40 and a PE ratio of 0.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84. Femto Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. The stock had a trading volume of 163,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $138.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.84.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,116,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,710,777. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.88. Tilray has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.52.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ROCK traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $51.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,514. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average is $64.77. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.22.

