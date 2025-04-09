Capula Management Ltd Makes New $246,000 Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 14,009.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 16.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Moderna by 3.6% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Moderna by 62.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 235,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,723,000 after purchasing an additional 90,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Argus downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

