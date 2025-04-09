Capula Management Ltd Sells 19,297 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Capula Management Ltd cut its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 19,297 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $30.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.81 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.63. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. UBS Group dropped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

