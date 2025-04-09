Capula Management Ltd Sells 20,794 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,794 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARVN. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $453,000. 95.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $523,971.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,157,480 shares in the company, valued at $19,353,065.60. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $150,724.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,911.91. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,230 shares of company stock valued at $769,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.64. The stock has a market cap of $425.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.30. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price target on shares of Arvinas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

