CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,809 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.13% of CarMax worth $16,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CarMax by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth $6,942,000. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

In related news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. This represents a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,053,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $1,872,699 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.30.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

