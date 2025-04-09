CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CarMax by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in CarMax by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,479,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.64.

CarMax Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.83 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total value of $407,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,771.80. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,288. This trade represents a 57.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,699. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.