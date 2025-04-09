CarMax (KMX) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KMX opened at $73.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. CarMax has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.25.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 5,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $407,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,771.80. The trade was a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock worth $1,872,699. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CarMax from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

