Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Carrier Global has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.0% annually over the last three years. Carrier Global has a payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carrier Global to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. 8,771,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,474,881. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Carrier Global has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carrier Global stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.