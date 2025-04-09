Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWST. Jefferies Financial Group cut Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $7.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.89. 542,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 484.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $86.41 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 37.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth about $378,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 92.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 52,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

