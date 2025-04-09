Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Trading 5.3% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.68. 1,191,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,619,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.89.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Celsius from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $262,544.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,303.69. This represents a 18.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 102.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 4,164.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 71,378 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Celsius had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

