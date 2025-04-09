CenterBook Partners LP Buys 124,174 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 664.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.21% of Merus worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Merus by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merus by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Merus from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Merus from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.31.

Merus Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.02. Merus has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.45.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.48. Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Merus will post -3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Stories

