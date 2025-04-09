CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,236 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 1.23% of Repay worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,710,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 152,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Repay by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 599,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repay by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.
Repay Price Performance
Shares of RPAY stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RPAY
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Repay
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- General Motors: When Good News Isn’t Good Enough
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 3 Health Insurance Stocks Holding Green in Market Turmoil
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Strategy’s $5 Million Bitcoin Target: Beacon or Bagholder?
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.