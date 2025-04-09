CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,236 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 1.23% of Repay worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,710,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,941,000 after purchasing an additional 152,078 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Repay by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,171,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Repay by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,490,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,006,000 after buying an additional 599,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repay by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Repay by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPAY stock opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. Repay Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on RPAY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Repay from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.31.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

