CenterBook Partners LP Has $14.17 Million Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,819 shares during the period. Marvell Technology accounts for about 0.8% of CenterBook Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,231.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 144,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.09 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Loop Capital raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.44.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $177,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,159,597.63. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,185 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,018. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

