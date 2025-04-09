CenterBook Partners LP Has $4.98 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 241.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,798 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.06% of KBR worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in KBR by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KBR by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR stock opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $43.89 and a one year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. On average, analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,134.47. This represents a 23.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KBR. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.88.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

